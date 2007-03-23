வலைமொழி வந்துவிட்டது!
இதழில்...நவீன் பிரகாஷ், விஷி, செந்தில், தமிழ்நதி, SP.VR.சுப்பையா, பொன்ஸ், வெற்றிவளவன், பாலபாரதி
உள்ளே... வலைமொழி
நண்பர்களே!
நீங்கள் வெகுநாட்களாக எதிர்பார்த்திருந்த தமிழ் இணையச் சிற்றேடு வலைமொழி இதோ மலர்ந்து விட்டது. சிற்றேடு என்பதற்கேற்ப சின்னஞ்சிறியதாகவே மலர்ந்துள்ளது. எனினும் வித்தியாசமான பல படைப்புகளை தொடரும் இதழ்களில் நீங்கள் எதிர்பார்க்கலாம். இந்த இதழிலும் தரமான பல படைப்புகள் இடம் பெற்றுள்ளன. வாசித்து விமர்சனம் செய்யுங்கள்.
அன்புடன்
வலைமொழி நண்பர்கள்
வாழ்த்து(க்)கள்.
மறுமொழி சோதனை
வாழ்த்துக்கள் சிந்தா
தோழர்களே தொடர்ந்து சிறப்பாக செயல்படுங்கள்..
உங்கள் பணி சிறக்க வாழ்த்துக்கள்
நல்ல முயற்சி. மேன் மேலும் வளர வாழ்த்துக்கள்...........
வாழ்த்துக்கள். சிற்றிதழ்னாலும் அனைத்து படைப்புகளும் சிறப்பாக உள்ளன. வடிவமைப்பும் சூப்பர். தொடர்ந்து வெளிவரவேண்டுமென வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.
இந்த இதழுக்கு என்ன ஆயிற்று
மார்ச்சுக்கு பிறகு
தயவு செய்து மீண்டும் தொடர முயலவும்
can we post in Valaimozhi?
abhideva.blogspot.com
வணக்கம்
நாங்கள் தமிழ் ஸ்டுடியோ.காம் எனும் குறும்படங்களுக்கான இணைய தளம் ஒன்றை நடத்தி வருகிறோம். எங்களுக்கு உங்கள் ப்ளாகில் / தளத்தில் ஒரு இணைப்பு தருமாறு பணிவுடன் கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். எங்கள் தளத்தை பாருங்கள் பயனுள்ளவை எனக் கருதினால் இணைப்பு கொடுங்கள்.
http://www.thamizhstudio.com/
Add a Gadget - ல் இதை பயன்படுத்துக
வழி --> Add a Gadget --> select HTML/JavaScript
Title : தமிழ் ஸ்டுடியோ.காம்
Content : img alt="தமிழ் ஸ்டுடியோ.காம்" src="http://thamizhstudio.com/images/home_stud_logo.jpg"/>
புத்தம் புதிய தமிழ் திரட்டி bogy.in,
உங்கள் வலைப்பூவை இதிலும் இணைத்து கொள்ளுங்கள்.
ஓட்டுபட்டை வசதியும் உள்ளது.
தமிழ் சமூகத்திற்கு தேவையான பயனுள்ள தகவல்களையும், செய்திகளையும் திரட்டி அவற்றை தமிழ் சமூகத்திற்கு சென்றடைய எங்களின் முயற்ச்சிக்கு உங்கள் ஆதரவை தருமாறு வேண்டுகிறோம்….
இவன்
http://www.bogy.in
