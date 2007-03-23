நாட்டிலிருந்து வருகை தந்திருக்கும் மரியாதைக்குரிய நண்பரே! தமிழ் இணைய மாத இதழ் வலைமொழி உங்களை வரவேற்கிறது!

Friday, March 23, 2007

வலைமொழி வந்துவிட்டது!

இதழில்...நவீன் பிரகாஷ், விஷி, செந்தில், தமிழ்நதி, SP.VR.சுப்பையா, பொன்ஸ், வெற்றிவளவன், பாலபாரதி

உள்ளே...
நண்பர்களே!

நீங்கள் வெகுநாட்களாக எதிர்பார்த்திருந்த தமிழ் இணையச் சிற்றேடு வலைமொழி இதோ மலர்ந்து விட்டது. சிற்றேடு என்பதற்கேற்ப சின்னஞ்சிறியதாகவே மலர்ந்துள்ளது. எனினும் வித்தியாசமான பல படைப்புகளை தொடரும் இதழ்களில் நீங்கள் எதிர்பார்க்கலாம். இந்த இதழிலும் தரமான பல படைப்புகள் இடம் பெற்றுள்ளன. வாசித்து விமர்சனம் செய்யுங்கள்.

அன்புடன்

வலைமொழி நண்பர்கள்

© www.valaimozhi.in @ 12:54 PM

Labels:

14 comments:

துளசி கோபால் said...

வாழ்த்து(க்)கள்.

Friday, March 23, 2007 3:20:00 PM
www.valaimozhi.in said...

மறுமொழி சோதனை

Friday, March 23, 2007 3:49:00 PM
சென்ஷி said...

வாழ்த்துக்கள் சிந்தா

Wednesday, April 18, 2007 6:55:00 PM
இ.இசாக் said...

தோழர்களே தொடர்ந்து சிறப்பாக செயல்படுங்கள்..
உங்கள் பணி சிறக்க வாழ்த்துக்கள்

Friday, May 11, 2007 6:18:00 PM
N Senthil Kumar said...

நல்ல முயற்சி. மேன் மேலும் வளர வாழ்த்துக்கள்...........

Sunday, August 26, 2007 4:26:00 PM
Lipikaar said...

Nice blog, especially refreshing to see content that appeals to the Tamil audience. We would like to introduce you to a quick and easy method of typing Tamil on the Web.

You can try it live on our website, in Tamil!

http://www.lipikaar.com

Download Lipikaar FREE for using it with your site.

No learning required. Start typing complicated words a just a few seconds.

> No keyboard stickers, no pop-up windows.
> No clumsy key strokes, no struggling with English spellings.

Supports 14 other languages!

Monday, March 03, 2008 10:06:00 AM
B.R.வசந்தன் said...

வாழ்த்துக்கள். சிற்றிதழ்னாலும் அனைத்து படைப்புகளும் சிறப்பாக உள்ளன. வடிவமைப்பும் சூப்பர். தொடர்ந்து வெளிவரவேண்டுமென வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.

Tuesday, March 11, 2008 10:50:00 AM
அதிஷா said...

இந்த இதழுக்கு என்ன ஆயிற்று

மார்ச்சுக்கு பிறகு

தயவு செய்து மீண்டும் தொடர முயலவும்

Wednesday, June 25, 2008 12:20:00 AM
nayni said...

Hi,

We follow your blog and we find it very interesting. We see a great potential in your content, We think it's time you had

your own website. Make your own statement by having your website.This independent website will boost your identity and will

establish your web presence.

We are a web 2.0 start up who have set out to democratize web space and provide web identity to all on the internet.We

realize that acquiring a domain name ,maintaining a website,hosting it on a server, handling technical issues are all a

process that costs time and money.

We believe with our idea we can provide all these to you for free, our services include:

1. Provide free website (e.g. www.yoursitename.com,if available).
2. A place to host your website.
3. Easy to use web development tools.
4. Your own email id.
5. Technical support.

We are currently in private beta. Try us out!!!
For more information look us up at http://hyperwebenable.com

Cheers,
nayni

Monday, September 08, 2008 2:03:00 PM
nayni said...

Hi,

We follow your blog and we find it very interesting. We see a great potential in your content, We think it's time you had

your own website. Make your own statement by having your website.This independent website will boost your identity and will

establish your web presence.

We are a web 2.0 start up who have set out to democratize web space and provide web identity to all on the internet.We

realize that acquiring a domain name ,maintaining a website,hosting it on a server, handling technical issues are all a

process that costs time and money.

We believe with our idea we can provide all these to you for free, our services include:

1. Provide free website (e.g. www.yoursitename.com,if available).
2. A place to host your website.
3. Easy to use web development tools.
4. Your own email id.
5. Technical support.

We are currently in private beta. Try us out!!!
For more information look us up at http://hyperwebenable.com

Cheers,
nayni

Monday, September 08, 2008 2:03:00 PM
thevanmayam said...

can we post in Valaimozhi?
abhideva.blogspot.com

Tuesday, December 02, 2008 1:31:00 AM
Chuttiarun said...

வணக்கம்
நாங்கள் தமிழ் ஸ்டுடியோ.காம் எனும் குறும்படங்களுக்கான இணைய தளம் ஒன்றை நடத்தி வருகிறோம். எங்களுக்கு உங்கள் ப்ளாகில் / தளத்தில் ஒரு இணைப்பு தருமாறு பணிவுடன் கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். எங்கள் தளத்தை பாருங்கள் பயனுள்ளவை எனக் கருதினால் இணைப்பு கொடுங்கள்.
http://www.thamizhstudio.com/
Add a Gadget - ல் இதை பயன்படுத்துக
வழி --> Add a Gadget --> select HTML/JavaScript
Title : தமிழ் ஸ்டுடியோ.காம்
Content : img alt="தமிழ் ஸ்டுடியோ.காம்" src="http://thamizhstudio.com/images/home_stud_logo.jpg"/>

Thursday, December 11, 2008 11:13:00 AM
githa said...

free telugu cinema songs downloads,free telugu movies,ap poltics,
pawan kalyan,chiranjeevi photos,telugu movies, telugu songs, telugu cinema, telugu news,
actress photos, movie reviews, actors and actress pictures, videos, wallpapers,
chiranjeevi big wallapers,chiranjeevi big photos.www.vebtoday.com

Thursday, February 12, 2009 12:56:00 PM
Bogy.in said...

புத்தம் புதிய தமிழ் திரட்டி bogy.in,
உங்கள் வலைப்பூவை இதிலும் இணைத்து கொள்ளுங்கள்.
ஓட்டுபட்டை வசதியும் உள்ளது.

தமிழ் சமூகத்திற்கு தேவையான பயனுள்ள தகவல்களையும், செய்திகளையும் திரட்டி அவற்றை தமிழ் சமூகத்திற்கு சென்றடைய எங்களின் முயற்ச்சிக்கு உங்கள் ஆதரவை தருமாறு வேண்டுகிறோம்….

இவன்
http://www.bogy.in

Sunday, March 07, 2010 10:51:00 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
வருகைக்கு நன்றி! வாசித்ததை விமர்சித்து செல்லுங்கள்!! அல்லது வாக்களித்து சொல்லுங்கள்!!!

*

 